Processes - Hong Kong publisher pleads not guilty in trial

In the trial for alleged violations of the controversial security law in Hong Kong, the accused publisher Jimmy Lai has officially pleaded not guilty. This was reported by the Hong Kong newspaper "South China Morning Post". Lai has been on trial at the court in the West Kowloon district of the former British crown colony since December 18.

The 76-year-old, who also holds a British passport, is the founder of the pro-democracy Hong Kong newspaper "Apple Daily", which was forcibly shut down in 2021 after the authorities opened an investigation into alleged breaches of security laws. Lai has already been sentenced to two prison terms and has been in prison for three years. If, as expected, the court finds him guilty in this trial too, he could face a life sentence in the worst case scenario.

The security law is directed against the pro-democracy opposition and against activities that Beijing considers to be subversive, separatist, terrorist or conspiratorial. It came into force in 2020 in response to large demonstrations for more democracy. Numerous activists have already been sentenced or fled abroad since the end of the protests.

Source: www.stern.de