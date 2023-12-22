Skip to content
Hong Kong court rejects application by imprisoned media entrepreneur Lai

A court in Hong Kong has rejected a request by imprisoned media entrepreneur and democracy activist Jimmy Lai to drop the charges of seditious publications. Lai's lawyers had argued that the prosecution had missed the deadline for filing charges on this point, in violation of Hong Kong's...

Democracy activist Jimmy Lai in June 2020.
The proceedings against Lai were postponed until January 2. The entrepreneur is then expected to make his formal plea to the charges.

The trial against Lai began on Monday. The 76-year-old is accused of several cases of "collaboration with foreign forces" - an offense that dates back to the so-called National Security Law passed by Beijing in 2020 following massive pro-democracy protests. If convicted, the millionaire faces life imprisonment.

The activist is also charged with "conspiracy to manufacture seditious material" - a criminal offense under a colonial-era law. The charge is considered less serious and therefore carries a shorter prison sentence if convicted.

Lai is one of the best-known activists in Hong Kong's democracy movement, which has since been brought to a de facto standstill by the authorities under massive pressure. The founder of the "Apple Daily" newspaper has already been sentenced to several prison terms in the past, most recently in December 2022.

