- Homicide trial for the stabbings of a woman, identified as "my dearest love"

A male defendant, suspected of murdering his spouse with around 60 stab wounds and lacerations, is currently on trial in Frankfurt. The 52-year-old individual declared in the initial proceedings before the regional court that she was "the epitome of his deepest affection." He described her as "an exceptional person."

This German-Iranian man stands accused of killing his spouse, who had recently separated from him, in July 2023. Prosecutors claim it was a premeditated act driven by low motivations, stating that the defendant had an "unhealthy obsession with control, fueled by jealousy," and adhered to "traditional Iranian gender roles."

A marriage characterized by violence

Married for 20 years and parents to three sons, the couple had a thriving business in Frankfurt. Both were well-educated, with the wife holding a doctorate. Financially, they were comfortable, as testified by the defendant, who spoke softly and quietly. They could afford to send their sons to an exclusive school in Bad Homburg and spend €3,000 per month on organic food.

However, their relationship had been marred by the defendant's violence from the beginning, the prosecutor read from the indictment. He also exhibited violent behavior towards their sons.

In May 2023, the man allegedly attempted to sexually assault his wife and threatened, "Beating you is nothing. I can also kill you." One of their teenage sons contacted emergency services, resulting in the defendant being issued a restraining order to stay away from their shared home in Frankfurt and his estranged partner. He reportedly disregarded this law.

Ambush in the park

On July 3, 2023, the day of the incident, he allegedly set up an ambush for her in a park near their home and verbally harassed her. The woman, accompanied by their infant, was terrified. A bystander intervened, causing the man to flee to his brother's residence.

The indictment alleges that he decided to kill her thereafter. He reportedly took a knife, stole one of his sons' house keys, and entered his wife's apartment. The 40-year-old woman reportedly attempted to safeguard her child, according to the indictment. The defendant then allegedly struck her and then stabbed her in the upper body, neck, and face with the knife.

"Has my wife finally perished?"

After the woman fell unconscious, he allegedly contacted emergency services, claiming he had just stabbed his wife. Carrying the infant in his arms, he waited in the living room for the emergency services to arrive. "Has my wife finally perished?" he reportedly inquired. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene, including blood loss and a stab wound to the heart.

The jury court has currently set trial dates until the end of October. The couple's sons also participate in the proceedings as plaintiffs.

The defendant is accused of fatally stabbing his wife, leading to her death in their apartment. Witnesses reported hearing the victim's screams during the alleged stabbing incident.

The ambush in the park and the subsequent stabbing was allegedly the culmination of years of domestic violence, as the man had a history of physical and emotional abuse towards his spouse.

Read also: