- Homicide trial: 17-year-old subjected to gassing and combustion.

Five months following the alleged incident where a 24-year-old poured gasoline on a 17-year-old in Menden, Sauerland and lit her on fire, the perpetrator will stand trial for murder in Arnsberg in September. The teenager tragically passed away due to her severe burns two weeks post-attack. The prosecution suggests that the suspect's inability to handle the breakdown of his engagement with the victim's sister could have been the motive. According to court documents, the suspect rang the victim's sister's apartment doorbell in Arnsberg on March 22, 2024. Upon opening the door, the sister was reportedly doused in gasoline and burst into flames. In an attempt to save her daughter, the mother suffered minor burns as well. A nearby bystander suffered smoke inhalation. The fire also led to an explosion, causing approximately 300,000 euros worth of property damage.

Initial information about the event was not released to the public

Previously, police and firefighters announced that, in addition to the seriously injured 17-year-old, five other individuals sustained minor injuries during the blaze at a multiple-occupancy building. Weeks later, police and prosecutors reported signs of arson and the apprehension of a young man for attempted and later completed homicide. He was detained. Nevertheless, the suspected sequence of events remained confidential until the indictment was filed due to investigative tactics.

The trial is set to commence on September 17, with a scheduled 14 court days extending to December, promising an extensive display of evidence.

The trial is set to commence on September 17

