Unknown dead man - Homicide squad investigates after finding dead man in Berlin

In Berlin-Moabit, a lifeless man was found at noon. The discovery situation on the pavement in Heidestraße suggested a homicide, according to the police on platform X. Now, a murder commission is investigating on behalf of the General Prosecutor's Office Berlin. Previously, attempts at resuscitation for the man had been unsuccessful.

According to police information, the man was apparently homeless. The police did not provide further details about the possible identity or the course of events, nor did they mention any suspects at the beginning.

The homicide squad, deployed from the General Prosecutor's Office Berlin, has taken over the investigation. This high-level police unit is based in Germany's capital, Berlin. Despite the ongoing investigation in Berlin-Moabit, no suspects have been identified or linked to the crime scene in Heidestraße.

