Homicide, expulsion, and a lethal expiration roster.

At the chilling Château de Mielmont, trust is nonexistent. Another death has occurred under the cloak of night, but who's orchestrating the double-cross? The room is filled with despair as the round table convenes. However, the group's move backfires.

Eleven reliable individuals are on a quest to unmask the deceivers. The morning meal offers light appetizers and serious information nuggets. The murder of Martin still hangs heavy in the air when another wave of sorrow washes over the Belgian fortress. This time, it's Massimo who's the victim. The fiery dancer with her raven-black hair might have been too noticeable during the exile night. Meanwhile, traitor Oana grins: "I can't wait for murder number three!" she whispers, her hand shielding her mouth, while addressing the camera.

Certainly, the thrill is equivalent to that of hens in their coop. Eyes dart, fingers point at suspected individuals or those feeling emotionally targeted. Sonja steps up and signals for the next operation. Before heading to "The Field of Terror," the group hush-hushes once more. Jimi chats with Dana, Bruce speaks with Susann, and the rest of the troupe confers. It's time for some fresh air! The operation begins with physical exertion. Scarecrows must be relocated and cleverly placed.

Helge engages in a fight, but the group's decision remains unchanged

Upon reaching "The Field of Terror," celebrities need to locate hidden silver bars and yet another shield. With great enthusiasm and vigor, dozens of straw-stuffed puppets are decapitated. The hard work pays off as the group locates not only all the silver bars but also the much-coveted shield. Luckily, Jimi pockets the item. Back to the finale, the atmosphere is palpably tense. Especially Helge tries to wriggle out of his past shield-related blunder - with minimal success. Helge points at Jimi, but the group has already arrived at a conclusion. Helge becomes the group's prime suspect.

At the round table, it's business time. Despair and mistrust fill the faces of many celebrities. Anybody could be the deceiver, and the loyalists respond accordingly - greatly pleasing the three deceptors. Helge attempts to clear his name, throwing Jimi and Philipp's names into the mix. The accused isn't amused: "That's just nonsensical, what you're doing," he retorts, his name also high on Andreas' list.

Gü̇lcan breaks down in tears

The chaos refuses to subside. After a heated round of finger-pointing, filled with malicious glances, Sonja requests the candidates to consume tablets. Each one inscribes the name of their prime suspect on the tablet. Following expectations, Helge receives the majority of the votes. "Helge, you have the most votes and must now reveal whether you are a loyalist or a traitor," Sonja explains. "I am - unquestionably - a loyalist!" Helge declares, slipping behind the scenes.

Helge's unmasking leaves everyone stunned. The atmosphere shifts. Suspicion that had been growing throughout the night transforms into guilt. "How could so many of us be mistaken?" Gulcan cries, visibly shaken. Tears stream down her face. Embarrassment spreads. The loyalists have banished one of their own. Could it get any worse? Yes, indeed! At the night's secret meeting of the deceptors, Sonja reveals to Oana, Jessica, and Marina that no one will be eliminated that night. Instead, the deceptors are granted the liberty to append four names to a death list, set to be published the next morning. And one of those on the list will definitely be struck down the following night. Boom! What a surprise! Even the seasoned deceptors are left speechless for a moment.

I'm not going to sugarcoat it: Gulcan's emotional outburst adds fuel to the fire of mistrust. The group finds itself at a crossroads, questioning their loyalty and accusations.

Despite Helge's assertion of his loyalty, the sting of betrayal lingers. With Helge exposed as a traitor, the group must now grapple with the reality of their mistakes and the looming threat of the deceptors' death list.

