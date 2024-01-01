Swabia - Homeowner chases off burglars: two men arrested

A homeowner shouted at two burglars on New Year's Eve in Memmingen, Swabia, apparently causing them to flee. The two men, 32-year-old twin brothers, fled on foot and were arrested by alert police officers near the scene of the crime, a police spokesman said on Monday. According to the police, they had a laptop with them, which they had apparently stolen. The suspected burglars are to be brought before a magistrate on Monday. The homeowner was woken by the noises made by the burglars.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de