Homeless Man, 45, Severely Injured in Sunday Night Attack in Ratingen

A 45-year-old homeless man was severely injured in an attack by three young men in the early hours of Sunday in Ratingen. Two of the three suspects, a 20-year-old known to police and an 18-year-old, were apprehended after the attack, as reported by police on Monday. The third suspect is at large and being sought by police.

According to eyewitness accounts, the three men initially shouted at the homeless man and surrounded him in a threatening manner. When the 45-year-old attempted to remove himself from the situation, the men suddenly attacked him, punching and kicking him, even as he lay on the ground. The men fled the scene when witnesses approached.

Police were able to locate and arrest two men following a nearby search. Both were reported to be intoxicated. The 20-year-old had a blood alcohol level of 1.5% and the 18-year-old had a level of 0.76%. They are now being investigated for dangerous bodily harm. The homeless man sustained severe injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The severe injuries suffered by the homeless man have raised concerns about the increasing issue of homelessness in the community. Despite the progress made in apprehending two suspects, the third individual remains at large, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and coordination among law enforcement.

