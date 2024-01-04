National team - Home European Championship in sight: Handball players test against Portugal

Germany's handball players will play their penultimate test match six days before the start of the home European Championship. The team of national coach Alfred Gislason will face Portugal in Flensburg on Thursday (16:00/ARD). Two days later, the two teams will play each other again in Kiel. After two short training sessions around New Year's Eve, the games are an important opportunity for the DHB selection to assess their position ahead of the European Championship. Germany will start the home tournament on January 10 with a match against Switzerland.

Match schedule German squad groups

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de