One year after death - Homage to Pelé: Christ statue illuminated with jersey

The statue of Christ in the Brazilian metropolis of Rio de Janeiro has been illuminated with a bright yellow Brazil jersey of the soccer legend to mark the one-year anniversary of Pelé 's death. The projection on the monument is a tribute to the player "who enchanted the whole world during his lifetime and will always be a great inspiration for all Brazilians", wrote the Pelé Foundation on Instagram and shared a corresponding image of the statue.

Pelé died of cancer on December 29, 2022 at the age of 82. After three days of national mourning and a 24-hour wake at the stadium of his long-time club FC Santos, the three-time world champion was buried on January 3. Clubs, organizations and athletes also commemorated the death of the soccer icon. The world governing body FIFA shared a video on the platform X, formerly Twitter, with clips from his national team career and wrote: "Pelé's legacy will always live on."

Pope Francis also paid tribute to the "King of Football" in a message and wrote that he would be remembered by many. In a recent interview, the Argentinian answered the question of whether Messi and Maradona were better with Pelé.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, as the striker was known by his full name, left his mark on soccer like no other and was already a legend during his lifetime. Like Argentina's Diego Maradona, the world governing body FIFA named the Brazilian "Player of the 20th Century". In 92 international matches, Pelé scored 77 goals for the Brazilian national team.

