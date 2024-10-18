Holy figures are experiencing an emotional descent.

Drew Brees, an outstanding quarterback in modern NFL history, even his New Orleans Saints admit this truth. Regrettably, the team hasn't given him an appropriate tribute as a Saints icon.

The Saints endured their fifth defeat in seven NFL matches, reducing their chances of a successful campaign. Sadly, they suffered this setback against their ex-accomplished coach Sean Payton's Denver Broncos at home, with a score of 10-33. The dramatic twist occurred on the night Brees was celebrated in the Saints' Hall of Fame during halftime. Payton and Brees are the duo responsible for the Saints' only Super Bowl victory.

"I'm surely pleased," Payton stated after his team's win at his previous territory. "Returning here is tough because there are so many memories. But it's about the players."

However, the injury-riddled Saints struggled offensively, just as they have in their recent matches. They managed to score their sole and only touchdown 82 seconds before the finish line. Quarterback Derek Carr was amongst the wounded players, with Spencer Rattler starting the game. Surprisingly, it was Jake Haener who threw the touchdown pass, stepping into the game when the outcome was already decided. Their encounter with the Los Angeles Chargers remains uncertain.

On the other hand, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had less impressive statistics than Rattler but impressed as a strategic commanding officer, facilitating two touchdown runs by Javonte Williams. Nix threw for 164 yards and ran for 75. "He made wise decisions and threw the vital passes," Williams praised. "He's enhancing with each game."

Despite the Saints' struggles, Brees' number was retirement-honored during the halftime of an NFL game, marking his significant impact on the team.

