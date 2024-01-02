Transfer - Holstein Kiel's Simakala goes on loan to Kaiserslautern

Second-division soccer club Holstein Kiel is loaning new signing Ba-Muaka Simakala to league rivals 1. FC Kaiserslautern. "Due to the great competition in the offense, we cannot guarantee "Chance" Simakala the playing time he needs for his development," said Kiel's managing director of sport Uwe Stöver in a press release on Tuesday. "Therefore, the move to Kaiserslautern is a sensible solution for all sides."

Simakala moved from promoted VfL Osnabrück to the current leaders of the 2nd division at the start of the season. Under coach Marcel Rapp, however, the 26-year-old attacking player rarely made any appearances. Simakala did not play a single game for the full 90 minutes and was often only substituted. "My goal is to gain match practice in the 2nd division in Kaiserslautern," said Simakala.

Source: www.stern.de