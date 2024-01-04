Music - Hologram show aims to bring Elvis Presley back to life

A new show in London aims to bring the musician Elvis Presley (1935-1977) back to life. The singer is to appear on stage again in digital form, according to the British news agency PA. Thousands of private photos and video recordings are to be used for the hologram show. "Elvis Evolution" is set to premiere in London in November 2024, with shows also planned in Las Vegas, Tokyo and Berlin.

"Elvis has superstar status around the world," said Layered Reality boss Andrew McGuinness, according to PA. People no longer just want to sit and passively consume entertainment, they want to be part of it.

Abba, Kiss and Elvis in London

The Swedish pop band Abba is already performing virtually on stage in London - avatars of the musicians were created for the "Abba Voyage" concert show. The US rock group Kiss has also presented avatars of itself.

Now the rock 'n' roll musician Presley is to follow suit. The Authentic Brands Group, which owns Elvis Presley Enterprises, has promised fans a new way to experience Presley's life's work. The US-American had hits such as "Jailhouse Rock", "In The Ghetto" and "Love Me Tender".

Director Sofia Coppola is currently working on a new film about Elvis and his ex-wife Priscilla and their difficult relationship.

Source: www.stern.de