Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
CultureNewsmusichologramabbaevolutionGreat Britaintheaterelvis presleylondonusakisslas vegasberlintokyopeople

Hologram show aims to bring Elvis Presley back to life

Although he has been dead for almost 50 years, Elvis Presley will soon be back on stage - as a hologram. The "King of Rock 'n' Roll" is not alone in this.

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
Elvis Presley live and in color: The "King of Rock 'n' Roll" will soon be on stage in London as a....aussiedlerbote.de
Elvis Presley live and in color: The "King of Rock 'n' Roll" will soon be on stage in London as a hologram. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Music - Hologram show aims to bring Elvis Presley back to life

A new show in London aims to bring the musician Elvis Presley (1935-1977) back to life. The singer is to appear on stage again in digital form, according to the British news agency PA. Thousands of private photos and video recordings are to be used for the hologram show. "Elvis Evolution" is set to premiere in London in November 2024, with shows also planned in Las Vegas, Tokyo and Berlin.

"Elvis has superstar status around the world," said Layered Reality boss Andrew McGuinness, according to PA. People no longer just want to sit and passively consume entertainment, they want to be part of it.

Abba, Kiss and Elvis in London

The Swedish pop band Abba is already performing virtually on stage in London - avatars of the musicians were created for the "Abba Voyage" concert show. The US rock group Kiss has also presented avatars of itself.

Now the rock 'n' roll musician Presley is to follow suit. The Authentic Brands Group, which owns Elvis Presley Enterprises, has promised fans a new way to experience Presley's life's work. The US-American had hits such as "Jailhouse Rock", "In The Ghetto" and "Love Me Tender".

Director Sofia Coppola is currently working on a new film about Elvis and his ex-wife Priscilla and their difficult relationship.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

German Federal States

Scholz visits flood area in Saxony-Anhalt

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will visit Sangerhausen on Thursday (11.25 a.m.) to find out about the flood situation in southern Saxony-Anhalt. Scholz is expected to arrive in Oberröblingen, a district of Sangerhausen, in the morning alongside Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public