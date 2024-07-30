- Hollywood stars as the "white dudes for Harris"

Since Joe Biden (81) withdrew from the presidential campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris (59) has stepped in to take his place, boosting Democrats' confidence in their ability to defeat Donald Trump (78). To raise as much money and support as possible for the 59-year-old, a group of Hollywood stars has united under the banner "White Dudes for Harris." Among those participating in a nearly three-and-a-half-hour Zoom call were a Hobbit, Luke Skywalker, and even the Dude himself.

Jeff Bridges (74), a.k.a. "The Big Lebowski," was one of the first stars to speak out in support of the Democratic nominee as part of the "White Dudes for Harris" campaign. "I've got to laugh," Bridges joked. "Not because I'm white, which I definitely am, but because I'm the Dude!" There was no question in his mind that he had to join the group: "I'm white, I'm the Dude, and I'm for Harris!"

Sean Astin (53), who gained worldwide fame for his role as Samwise "Sam" Gamgee in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, also shared his thoughts. Throughout his life, he has come to realize the importance of the phrase "everyone is welcome." He believes that Donald Trump and his party are increasingly undermining this principle, making it crucial for Kamala Harris to become the next U.S. President.

The journey then took us from Middle-earth to a galaxy far, far away, with Mark Hamill (72), who played Luke Skywalker, sharing his perspective. He has heard the phrase "this is the most important election of our time" countless times, but never has it rung truer than this year.

Inspired by "Black Women for Harris," other stars who joined the "White Dudes for Harris" campaign to support Harris and oppose Trump include Joseph Gordon-Levitt (43) from "Inception," comedian Josh Gad (43), "House of Cards" actor Michael Kelly (55), *NSYNC singer Lance Bass (45), "Supernatural" actor Misha Collins (49), and "Star Trek" actor Doug Jones (64), among others.

The event was inspired by the Zoom group "Black Women for Harris," which raised over $1.5 million for the Democratic politician in just a short period last week. According to CNBC, "White Dudes for Harris" has raised an additional $4 million.

Meanwhile, at the Republican National Convention, several stars publicly expressed their support for Republican Donald Trump, including wrestler Hulk Hogan (70), musician Kid Rock (53), and model Amber Rose (40).

