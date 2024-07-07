Keanu Reeves - Hollywood star with girlfriend at the Sachsenring

## Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Attend MotoGP Race in Germany

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves (59) and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant (51) have come to Germany to watch the MotoGP race at the Sachsenring in Hohenstein-Ernstthal. Photos from July 7th show the pair holding hands. The "Bild" newspaper has a snapshot of them giving each other a kiss on the track.

Keanu Reeves is a MotoGP Fan

The fact that the actor and visual artist were present is not surprising. Reeves has always been a fan of motorcycles and a lover of the MotoGP motorcycle racing elite class. "I love MotoGP," Reeves told the newspaper. "It's amazing to be here and have the chance to be so close to the track." The Canadian is currently in Europe and it was "perfect timing." He doesn't have a favorite rider: "They're all crazy, the way they throw themselves into the turns."

"I love riding motorcycles," Reeves told CBS News Sunday Morning in 2015. "The freedom it brings has something. [...] I love the way they look, the way they smell, the way they feel." In the US show "Live with Kelly and Mark," Reeves revealed last year that he discovered motorcycles in his twenties. "I wasn't raised with motorcycles," he explained. Although he had always wanted to ride, he didn't get the opportunity until he was 22 years old during a shoot in Germany. He asked a "young woman" if she could teach him and began riding around on the set. At home in Los Angeles, he then bought his first motorcycle. In 2011, he became a co-founder of the Arch Motorcycle Company.

Hollywood Stars in Berlin for Sports Event

Meanwhile, in Berlin during the weekend for a sporting event, there was a Hollywood visit. Hugh Jackman (55) and Ryan Reynolds (47), who are currently on promotional tour for their new film "Deadpool & Wolverine," watched the UEFA European Championship quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Turkey at the Olympiastadion with co-star Emma Corrin (28) and director Shawn Levy (55).

