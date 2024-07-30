- Hollywood star Jeff Bridges wants to kick Trump in the ass and raise millions for Harris.

Jeff Bridges called, and Hollywood heavyweights like J.J. Abrams, Mark Hamill, or Mark Ruffalo answered: The Hollywood star managed to collect record-breaking donations of $3.7 million for likely Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in just a few hours. This feat was accomplished by the actor during a Zoom conference that was live-streamed on YouTube and reportedly attended by around 180,000 people. It was the most successful fundraiser of this kind for Harris on Zoom to date.

"I'm qualified, man. I'm white, I'm a guy, and I'm for Harris," said Bridges, channeling his iconic character "The Dude" from the 1998 film "The Big Lebowski." Accordingly, the video conference was titled "White Dudes for Harris." Film director and producer Abrams alone contributed $50,000. Democratic party heavyweights like Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg or Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also participated and endorsed Vice President Harris.

Tough Words for Donald Trump

The latter fired up the audience with tough talk about the upcoming campaign: "And how often does it happen that this bastard wakes up and knows that a black woman has kicked his ass and thrown him out, and that he has to deal with that for the rest of his life?" said Walz about former President Donald Trump.

There had been a series of such conferences on Zoom recently. "Win with Black Women," a network of black women, held a conference immediately after U.S. President Joe Biden's withdrawal and increased attendance to 44,000 once it became clear that Harris was the likely presidential candidate. The groups "Win With Black Men" (53,000 participants) and "White Women for Harris" (164,000 participants) also raised millions in donations. Other groups, such as the LGBTQ community, Asian Americans, or Latinas, also held fundraisers for Harris.

The Strong Effect of Kamala Harris' Candidacy

All of these groups highlight the strong effect of Harris' expected nomination. Last week, Biden announced his withdrawal as the Democratic Party's candidate after facing intense pressure following his disastrous performance in the TV debate with Trump. Biden's health issues and advanced age (81) were becoming increasingly apparent.

The switch to Harris has sparked a wave of enthusiasm among Democratic supporters in the U.S. In polls, Harris is almost neck and neck with Trump, and numerous celebrities and Hollywood heavyweights are supporting the Vice President. In just one week, Harris' team reportedly raised $200 million in donations, two-thirds of which came from first-time donors, further indicating the incredible mobilizing effect of her candidacy.

