Margot Robbie - Hollywood star is allegedly pregnant

Margot Robbie (34) is reportedly pregnant according to "People" magazine, citing "multiple sources," that the "Barbie" star is expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley (34). No official confirmation has been made yet.

Robbie and Ackerley met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama "Suite française - Melody of Love," where he worked as an assistant director and she acted. The couple married in December 2016 in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia.

Relationship came unexpectedly for Margot Robbie

Actress Margot Robbie told "Vogue" in May 2016 that her relationship with the "handsome man in London" came unexpectedly. "I was the ultimate single girl. The thought of relationships made me sick," she said. "And then it crept up on me. We had been friends for so long. I had always been in love with him." Robbie further explained: "But I thought: 'Oh, he'll never come back to me. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him you like him.' And then it happened, and I thought: 'Of course we're together. It makes so much sense now.'"

In 2014, Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley co-founded the production company "LuckyChap Entertainment," which has produced several films with Robbie, including "Barbie," "I, Tonya," and "Birds of Prey."

Tom Ackerley recently gave a rare insight into their shared life in an interview with the "Times." The British film producer revealed that they spend "24 hours a day" together and don't see the need to separate business and personal life. "It's seamless," he told the newspaper. "We don't have an on-off switch. It's all become one thing."

