Hollywood actor Richard Romanus is dead

Richard Romanus made his breakthrough in the early 70s. He appeared in front of the camera for the master of mafia films, Martin Scorsese, among others. After many series roles, he returned to the mafia genre for one of his last engagements. Now he has died at the age of 80.

The US actor Richard Romanus is dead. This was confirmed by his son, Robert Romanus, to the industry magazine "The Hollywood Reporter". The actor, who has appeared in numerous series in recent decades, died around a week ago. Richard Romanus was 80 years old.

Robert Romanus confirmed that his father died the day before Christmas, on December 23, in a hospital in Volos, Greece. According to the report, the actor had moved to Greece more than 20 years ago with his second wife, Anthea Sylbert, to the municipality of Skiathos. In addition to his son and wife, he is survived by his younger brother Robert, known from "Fast Times at Ridgemont High".

Romanus had his first major film role in the early 1970s. In the 1973 gangster film "Mean Streets" by old master Martin Scorsese, he appeared alongside Robert De Niro and Harvey Keitel, among others.

Many film and series roles followed. Romanus has appeared in classics such as "Three Angels for Charlie", "Starsky and Hutch", "Detective Rockford", "Cagney & Lacey", "MacGyver" and "The A-Team". One of his last engagements was the role of Richard LaPenna in several episodes of the cult mafia series "The Sopranos". However, he has not appeared in front of the cameras since the early 2000s.

