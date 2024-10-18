Holland and Zendaya have reviewed a potential script for 'Spider-Man 4' and have shared their perspectives

Tom Holland, the actor behind Peter Parker/Spider-Man, spoke about this on the "Rich Roll Podcast." He revealed that he and his real-life partner, Zendaya, who portrays Michelle "MJ" Jones, his romantic interest in the series, have gone through the script for "Spider-Man 4."

"It requires improvements, but the writers are doing an outstanding job," Holland stated. He added that he read it three weeks prior and it sparked something within him. "Zendaya and I spent some time reading it together, and at times, we were jumping around our living room like, 'This is a genuine movie that deserves the fans' appreciation.' However, there are a few elements we need to sort out before we can really take off, but it's thrilling."

The duo has shared the screen in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017), "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019), and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (2021). Apart from these, Holland has also played the role in other Marvel films, such as "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018).

Holland also touched upon navigating the fame that he's acquired with his career.

"I was incredibly fortunate that my life changed gradually," he shared during the podcast. "I started young, and then I had about a decade before the 'Spider-Man' phenomenon took place. The 'Spider-Man' aspect, that was the point when everything changed."

He further explained that this decade allowed him to acclimate to the industry, but there was "definitely a steep learning curve."

"The upcoming 'Spider-Man 4' is not only exciting for Tom Holland and Zendaya as actors, but also promises an entertaining experience for the fans." After finishing the script, Holland expressed, "We believe that with a little more fine-tuning, we can deliver an entertaining and engaging film for the audience."

Read also: