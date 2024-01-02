Skip to content
Holiday traffic on islands: Further travel traffic expected

Many people spent New Year's Eve on the Baltic coast. At the beginning of the year, this caused crowded roads, especially on the islands. Travelers are also expected to return in the coming days.

An advertisement informs about a train departure at the main station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
At the turn of the year, returning travelers caused some congestion on the roads in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. On Tuesday, for example, there was heavy traffic and congestion on federal highway 96 on the island of Rügen. According to ADAC traffic reports, the roads on Usedom were sometimes packed and there were also traffic jams on the Autobahn 19 from the coast to the south. "The booking figures were already quite good," said an ADAC spokesperson. That's why the bottlenecks on and off the islands were particularly affected. "Of course, it can get particularly tight there."

He expects even more travel traffic in the middle of the week and at the weekend. The vacations end next week in eleven federal states. In other federal states, such as Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, schoolchildren will have to return to school this week.

