Tourism - Holiday traffic on islands: Further travel traffic expected

At the turn of the year, returning travelers caused some congestion on the roads in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. On Tuesday, for example, there was heavy traffic and congestion on federal highway 96 on the island of Rügen. According to ADAC traffic reports, the roads on Usedom were sometimes packed and there were also traffic jams on the Autobahn 19 from the coast to the south. "The booking figures were already quite good," said an ADAC spokesperson. That's why the bottlenecks on and off the islands were particularly affected. "Of course, it can get particularly tight there."

He expects even more travel traffic in the middle of the week and at the weekend. The vacations end next week in eleven federal states. In other federal states, such as Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, schoolchildren will have to return to school this week.

Source: www.stern.de