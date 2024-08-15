- Holiday and summer weather cause highways to be crowded

Bright sunshine and the holiday "Assumption of Mary" in many parts of Bavaria led to heavy traffic, especially on the highways heading south and to vacation destinations. The A8, A9, and A3 were particularly affected, with some congestion. The return trips from vacation regions and construction sites also contributed to longer wait times, according to police and ADAC reports. The main traffic routes in and around Munich and towards the Alpine regions were particularly busy.

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), the weather in Bavaria will be changeable in the coming days, with a mix of sun, thunderstorms, and rain. Friday starts with sun and clouds, but strong thunderstorms can develop south of the Danube from midday onwards, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds locally. In Franconia and the Upper Palatinate, it will mostly stay dry, with highs between 27 and 32 degrees.

On Saturday, the DWD predicts sultry warm weather, with temperatures between 25 and 29 degrees. While it will only rain sporadically in Franconia, there will be more frequent showers and thunderstorms in other parts of Bavaria.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showery and partly thunderstormy rain. Temperatures will range from 20 degrees in the Allgäu to 26 degrees at the lower Danube.

Despite the anticipated weather changes, many people are still planning to celebrate Mary's Assumption into Heaven this weekend, contributing to ongoing traffic congestion on major routes like the A8, A9, and A3. This traditional celebration, held annually on August 15, is a significant event in the Catholic faith and draws large crowds, sometimes leading to unpredictable traffic situations.

