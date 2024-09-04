- Holetschek expresses disapproval towards Aiwanger due to thespeculated exit of Lilium.

CSU parliamentary group head Klaus Holetschek rips into Bavarian Finance Minister Hubert Aiwanger for his lack of involvement in the electronic aviation sector. "I'd expect a Bavarian Finance Minister to declare, 'We're doing everything to keep this company here,'" Holetschek stated during an event organized by the Bavarian Economic Association, referring to rumors that Lilium is contemplating leaving Germany due to the search for subsidies.

It's been noted in specialized circles that e-aircraft developers in the USA and China are being financially backed by their governments. Following the refusal of financial aid from Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria, the CEO of Volocopter, an e-flight taxi manufacturer based in Baden, Dirk Hoke, also accused politics of failing to offer support.

Holetschek admitted he didn't comprehend the Volocopter decision either. "It's not about some flying taxi service," he explained, "but about technological supremacy and the chance to be at the forefront in this field, rather than later saying, 'Ah, now the Chinese are here and we're not.'"

Lilium employs approximately 500 aerospace engineers. The initial manned flight of the fully electric, vertical take-off and landing flight taxi has been delayed until early 2025, with the first units slated for customer delivery in 2026. However, that will come at a high cost; over 200 million euros were spent in the first half of 2024 alone. Currently, the start-up company, listed on the US Nasdaq stock exchange, is being funded by around 70 investors.

The European Parliament can provide assistance to the Commission in various matters, including the aviation sector. In light of the financial support provided to e-aircraft developers in other countries, Holetschek suggested that the Commission, along with the assistance of the European Parliament, could play a crucial role in supporting German e-aviation companies like Lilium to maintain their technological edge.

