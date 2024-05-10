Hold up. Why has the scheduling for three out of four of Trump's trials been postponed indefinitely?

Refuting Trump's claim, it seems more probable that three of the four legal accusations may not reach court by the time of the upcoming elections.

The fourth case, often regarded as the least significant against Trump, has provided sensational and embarrassing moments for the former president. However, it revolves around his attempt to conceal an alleged affair instead of his conduct during his presidency or his effort to overturn the 2020 election outcomes.

Trump has denied guilt in all of the cases.

If Trump could concoct a baseless theory about the convergence of separate grand juries in New York, Florida, Georgia, and Washington, DC, charging him, what theories would he come up with about the following events?

Delay in the Classified Documents Case

Indictment: June 8, 2023, followed by a superseding indictment on July 27, 2023.

Trial date: Indefinitely postponed.

Trump chose the judge in the Florida case, Aileen Cannon, which doesn't necessarily imply anything. Cannon, though, has drawn criticism for her slow pace in rendering decisions and her seeming preference for granting Trump's requests to delay the trial.

On Tuesday, Cannon removed the planned May trial date without scheduling a new one. Given the various unresolved concerns in the federal case, experts now question whether the trial - in which special prosecutor Jack Smith accuses Trump of mishandling classified data - will happen before November.

Trump's former White House counsel, Ty Cobb, who now criticizes him, informed CNN's Erin Burnett that Cannon has "thus far failed" in the trial.

"I think it was always her objective, frankly, to prevent this from going to trial," Cobb remarked on Burnett's show. He sees "a combination of bias and incompetence" in Cannon's sluggish pace.

The Supreme Court's Slow Pace Aids Trump

Indictment: August 1, 2023.

Trial date: Indefinitely postponed.

The case related to Trump allegedly attempting to reverse the 2020 presidential election results in Washington, DC, is also halted, due to the US Supreme Court.

First, the justices refused to expedite assessing Trump's frivolous argument asserting "absolute immunity" from criminal prosecutions. Instead, they elected to follow the regular procedure of presenting his argument in a lower court.

When the lower court dismissed Trump's "absolute immunity" case, the Supreme Court suddenly wanted to make its own judgment. Conservative justices, appointed by Trump, indicated during a hearing last month that they might not entirely accept Trump's extreme claims - like a hypothetical situation involving Seal Team 6 being directed to assassinate a political rival.

However, they haven't provided a timetable for their ruling; it could be June or July! Which would provide minimal opportunity for a trial.

Trump's Ongoing Campaign Against the Prosecutor in Georgia

Indictment: August 14, 2023.

Trial date: Indefinitely postponed.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis underwent her relationship with a prosecutor doesn't mean anything in relation to the accusations against Trump. Nonetheless, the backlash from her decision to employ her ex-boyfriend is working in Trump's favor.

On Wednesday, the Georgia Court of Appeals announced it would address Trump's complaint about Judge Scott McAfee's authorization for Willis to continue on the case.

The New York Case is Scandalous, but What of Its Impact?

Indictment: The grand jury unsealed its decision on April 4, 2023.

Trial: In progress.

The titillating details of Trump's alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels were undoubtedly not welcomed by the former president, who encountered her in court on Tuesday.

Trump's legal team may lengthen the duration of Daniels' cross-examination during the trial's resumption on Thursday, as they seek to discredit her testimony. This preview should foreshadow the upcoming courtroom confrontation between Trump's ex-trusted associate Michael Cohen, an admitted liar and convicted felon, and Trump's legal team.

Perhaps there were grounds for federal prosecutors to refuse this case and opt against pursuing it.

The crux of this matter is that despite Trump's inflammatory actions as president and his efforts to reverse election results, a conviction for falsifying business records, if it materializes, might not be enough to sway those pivotal voters in crucial states to elect him.

Trump's prosecutions are not a grand conspiracy to interfere with elections. They're part of a painstakingly slow justice system in which riches, including the financial support of donors, can hinder the legal process. Trump's long-term strategy is to delay his trials, win the election, and then fight to eliminate them. Coincidentally, this has been a beneficial week for him.

