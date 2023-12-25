Church - Hofmann: A trusting relationship with God can set you free

For the Bishop of the Evangelical Church of Kurhessen-Waldeck (EKKW), Beate Hofmann, Christmas is a time when people can experience the closeness of God. The shepherds discovered a small child in the stable in Bethlehem, "peacefully, in the light of a star that signals: This child in the light will be light for the world," Hofmann explained according to the sermon text distributed in advance for Christmas Eve vespers in St. Martin's Church in Kassel.

Feeling God's closeness changed the shepherds. The shepherds, who had previously been on the margins of society, had felt noticed and valuable and had passed on what they had experienced. "Through the encounter with this child, something changes in us, in our self-perception and in our relationship with God," said Hofmann. "God does not play with us, he does not belittle us and does not devalue us. God offers something different: A relationship full of trust and love. This trusting relationship with God can set us free, "free from people who are not good for us. Free from addictions that keep us dependent. Free from social constraints that oppress us."

