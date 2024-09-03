- Hoffenheim's Prömel has been absent for an extended period of time.

"TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's midfielder Grischa Prömel is facing several months on the sidelines due to a torn ACL in his right knee. The unfortunate incident happened during training, as the club announced. This isn't Prömel's first long-term injury in a Hoffenheim jersey, as he also had to deal with a broken ankle about two years prior."

"This news is quite tough for us and Prömel personally," commented Frank Kramer, the interim sporting director. "He's an essential player on and off the field for our team. This setback is especially tough, considering we're approaching a busy period with games lined up on both the domestic and international fronts."

Despite the challenges, FC Union Berlin remains a formidable opponent, given their strong start in the Bundesliga. Prömel's absence from the pitch could potentially impact Hoffenheim's strategy, as they prepare to face the first-placed team.

Read also: