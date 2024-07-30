- Hoffenheim's national team player Beier before the jump?

Interest in footballer Maximilian Beier continues to grow. Various media outlets and transfer experts are now reporting on further concrete interested parties. According to them, in addition to FC Chelsea and Aston Villa, two other clubs from abroad have expressed their interest in the striker of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

According to "Sky", it is very likely that the 21-year-old will leave the Kraichgauer in the next two weeks after his strong season. The two clubs from the English Premier League are said to have already submitted concrete offers for the attacker, according to Sky information. Beier was also linked with Bundesliga champions Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Beier's release clause is around 30 million euros. As recently as early July, the sports director who was sacked on Monday, Alexander Rosen, said: "These spectacular developments are only possible if there is room. I cannot say with 100% certainty that he will play the whole season with us. I can only say that there are always moments where one says, this is not stoppable. But that moment is not there yet." However, TSG also needs transfer income for new players.

