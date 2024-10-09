TSG Hoffenheim changes leadership: Andreas Schicker becomes Rosen's successor. Frank Kramer will assist the new sports director. Long-time benefactor Dietmar Hopp is content.

Andreas Schicker is now the sports director of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Alongside Markus Schütz (chairman) and Frank Briel (Finance), the 38-year-old Austrian will form the management team of the Bundesliga football club in the near future. "He stands for exceptional high-quality work and thus success. The talks with him were marked by a high level of professionalism and trust," said Joerg Albrecht, the 1st chairman of the e.V. and majority shareholder of the football GmbH.

Long-time benefactor Dietmar Hopp also approved of the appointment. "Andreas Schicker stands for a clear playing philosophy and has built an excellent reputation in the industry over the past few years through his smart acquisition of young talents. We are happy to have won him over for TSG Hoffenheim," said the TSG shareholder.

Frank Kramer moves up to sports director

Schicker used to work for Austrian champions Sturm Graz, starting as a chief scout and video analyst in May 2020. Later that year, he became sports director. Since then, Graz has finished as runners-up in 2022 and 2023, won its first cup in 2023, and won the double last season. Graz also qualified for the Champions League.

The German Bundesliga was always a goal for him, and he has been working towards it. "So it's even more satisfying that my move to TSG has come to fruition," said Schicker. Hoffenheim is an exciting club with massive potential and exceptional youth work. "I can fully identify with the unique style of TSG, especially its strong integration into the professional area," said the former professional.

Youth chief Frank Kramer, who had been serving as an interim sports director since the split from Alexander Rosen, will now assist Schicker in the sports leadership role. Kramer will act as a bridge between the TSG academy and the Hoffenheim professionals. Frank Briel, who previously worked for the club from 2006 to May 2023, will return to the position of finance director.

