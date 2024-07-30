- Hoffenheim only draw against Norwich - Jurasek injured

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim drew 2-2 (2-0) with Norwich City in a friendly match in Austrian St. Johann in Tirol. Goals for the Kraichgauer were scored by Ilhas Bebou (20th minute) and Marius Bülter (25th). Jonathan Rowe (52nd) and Brad Hills (66th) equalized for the English second-tier side.

Concerns for Jurasek

The game was overshadowed by the serious injury to David Jurasek. The Czech international and Euro participant fell awkwardly on his left arm after a header challenge, requiring lengthy treatment and later being carried off the pitch on a stretcher. The game was halted for several minutes. Later in the evening, TSG announced: "David Jurasek likely sustained a fracture to his left forearm during the game against Norwich and is currently undergoing further examinations in hospital."

"Our thoughts are with David. I hope he recovers quickly," said Grischa Prömel on "Sky". Jurasek was taken to hospital during the game. Umut Tohumcu also had to be substituted due to a thigh injury just before the end.

Hoffenheim is currently still in a training camp in Kitzbühel in the Austrian Alps until the weekend. On their way back to Sinsheim, TSG will play another friendly against Ipswich Town in Kufstein on Saturday (13:30).

Despite the injury setbacks, Hoffenheim will continue their preparations. They are scheduled to face Ipswich Town in Kufstein, Germany, on Saturday.

The absence of Jurasek and Tohumcu might be a concern for the German team in their upcoming friendly against Ipswich Town.

