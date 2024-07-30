- Hoffenheim only draw against Norwich - concerns for Jurasek

Hoffenheim draw 2-2 with Norwich City in friendly

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim played out a 2-2 draw with Norwich City in a friendly match in St. Johann in Tirol, Austria. Goals from Ilhas Bebou (20') and Marius Bülter (25') gave Hoffenheim a 2-0 lead at half-time. However, Norwich fought back with goals from Jonathan Rowe (52') and Brad Hills (66') to level the score.

The match was overshadowed by the serious injury to David Jurasek. The Czech international and Euro 2020 participant fell awkwardly on his left arm after a header challenge and had to be treated for several minutes before being carried off the pitch on a stretcher. The game was stopped for several minutes.

Concerns for Jurasek

"Our thoughts are with David. I hope he makes a quick recovery," said Hoffenheim coach Sebastian Hoeneß on Sky. Jurasek was taken to hospital during the game. Umut Tohumcu also had to be substituted with a thigh injury late in the match.

Hoffenheim is currently still in a training camp in Kitzbühel in the Austrian Alps until the weekend. On their way back to Sinsheim, Hoffenheim will play another friendly against Ipswich Town in Kufstein on Saturday (13:30 CET).

Despite the injury to David Jurasek and Umut Tohumcu, Hoffenheim will continue their training camp in Kitzbühel until the weekend. Hoffenheim's upcoming friendly against Ipswich Town in Kufstein on Saturday could provide an opportunity for the injured players to recover.

