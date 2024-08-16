- Hoffenheim, Mainz, and St. Pauli: Bundesliga teams narrowly avoid a source of embarrassment

Three Bundesliga teams narrowly escaped humiliation on the opening day of the DFB-Pokal. TSG Hoffenheim required a penalty shootout to overcome lower league team Würzburg Kickers, triumphing 5-3 (2-2, 1-1) following a 2-2 draw (1-1, 1-1) in extra time. No discernible class difference was apparent.

FSV Mainz prevailed 3-1 (1-1, 0-1) over third league neighbours Wehen Wiesbaden in extra time, with Burkardt and Amiri netting late winners to counteract the hosts' resilience.

Promoted FC St. Pauli also faced the prospect of a premature exit but eventually triumphed 3-2 (2-2, 1-0) against regional league side Hallescher FC in extra time. Bundesliga newcomers St. Pauli conceded two goals in Halle but managed to salvage a favorable outcome for their newly appointed manager in the final seconds.

Underdogs put top-tier teams under strain

Würzburg took the lead after a blunder from TSG goalkeeper Luca Philipp, who misplaced a routine back pass, enabling Enes Kuc to net in the 11th minute. Alexander Prass (18.) swiftly levelled the score for the Bundesliga side, but Moritz Hannemann (100.) provided hope for the underdogs in extra time below the 120-minute mark, before Marius Bülter (107.) reclaimed the lead for TSG.

In Halle, the professional goalkeeper also slipped up: Nikola Vasilj fumbled a clearance, allowing Cyrill Akono to open the scoring (11.). Johannes Eggestein (48.) restored parity in the second half, but Marius Hauptmann (62.) reestablished Halle's advantage. St. Pauli was moments away from elimination in regular time, but Adam Dzwigala (90+4) saved the day and Lars Ritzka (110.) clinched the win in extra time.

In Wiesbaden, the hosts went ahead through Tarik Göüzüçin (15), only for Dominik Kohr (59.) to level the score. Mainz struggled to impress, and the game went into extra time, where Jonathan Burkardt (113.) and Nadiem Amiri (120+1) secured the victory.

