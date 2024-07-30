- Hoffenheim is also separating from Schwegler

The restructuring of the sporting leadership at Bundesliga football club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim continues. The club announced that the contract of its professional football director, Primin Schwegler, will be terminated prematurely in September, with both parties having agreed to this decision.

"I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I wish the entire club and, of course, the team all the best for the future," said the 37-year-old.

Just last Monday, Hoffenheim announced that it would immediately part ways with its sporting director, Alexander Rosen. Additionally, two other managing directors will also step down from their positions in the club's leadership.

"This is, of course, not an easy situation for us players as well. But as difficult as it is right now, we have to stay focused. We have to concentrate on the here and now, trust the club and the people involved," said Grischa Prömel during a Sky interview on the sidelines of the test match in St. Johann in Tirol.

In the meantime, Frank Kramer, the club's youth department director, will temporarily take over the responsibilities of the sporting leadership, the club announced. The 52-year-old was also a professional player for the TSG, having played 59 competitive games for the club between 2014 and 2017. The Swiss returned to Hoffenheim as a functionary in January 2023.

The restructuring of leadership at Bundesliga clubs isn't limited to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim; other clubs might also undergo similar changes. Following the departure of Primin Schwegler and Alexander Rosen, other managing directors at Hoffenheim have also decided to step down.

