- Hoffenheim faces a challenging assignment in the Europa League.

Hoffenheim from the Bundesliga confronts harsh obstacles in the altered Europa League. This German club will host titans like Tottenham Hotspur from the English Premier League, Olympique Lyon of France, Ukrainian victors Dynamo Kyiv, and Romanian champs FCSB Bukarest in the group stage at home. Foreign soil challenges await with Porto from Portugal as well as Sporting Braga, Danish champs FC Midtjylland, and Belgian delegates RSC Anderlecht. This group stage lineup was determined in Monaco.

Every one of the 36 teams (previously 32) will play four matches at home and four away games. The top eight teams from the group stage will advance to the round of 16. Teams ranking ninth to 24th will engage in a knockout play-off round for further progression. The initial matches are set for September 25/26. The group stage concludes on January 30, 2025. The grand finale will occur on May 21, 2024, in Bilbao.

