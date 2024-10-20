Hoenneß outlines repercussions following crowd support at FC Bayern

VfB Stuttgart and Sebastian Hoeneß rue the 0:4 loss in Munich. Sports director offers mitigating circumstances. Despite this, the coach is firm in his assessment ahead of upcoming tasks.

Following VfB Stuttgart's 0:4 defeat against FC Bayern, coach Sebastian Hoeneß announced the need for analysis and reflection. "We can't just brush this off, even though we're playing again on Tuesday," he stated on Saturday evening. The Swabians managed to hold their ground for an hour in the Bundesliga top game, but after conceding the first goal by Harry Kane, they fell apart and were eventually outmatched.

"It was a well-deserved win," Hoeneß conceded. "After a 0:4, you don't have much to argue with." Goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, who made several impressive saves to prevent a heavier defeat, shared his sentiments, stating, "Conceding four goals in 30 minutes isn't good and it hurts a lot."

Lack of conviction, inconsistency, and determination

Bayern's star striker Kane scored a hat-trick, with Kingsley Coman adding the fourth goal. The VfB team received supportive applause from their fans following the loss, before shifting their focus to their midweek Champions League group stage match against Juventus Turin.

Sports director Fabian Wohlgemuth delivered a blunt assessment after the game at the Allianz Arena. "It was a deserved and clear defeat, and it also served as a setback," he admitted, acknowledging "lack of conviction, lack of consistency, lack of determination." Wohlgemuth emphasized the need for swift action to address these issues, ensuring that the team travels to Turin with a clear mind.

Are DFB nominations a hindrance for VfB?

Before the match, there were rumors of a "South German summit," with some even suggesting that VfB had narrowed the gap with FC Bayern following their second-place finish in the previous season. Wohlgemuth, however, dismissed such claims and felt vindicated by the outcome. "We had previously stated that Bayern Munich is still ahead of us both in terms of sports performance and economically. Today, we saw that for ourselves," he said.

A potential reason for VfB's sometimes uncertain performance could be the impact of players being away with their national teams, including the German team. "You return, games and training sessions are still fresh in your mind, you haven't had a break. You have to process things, especially if it's your first time," said Wohlgemuth. "It's all part of the learning process."

After the sports director's admission of a "deserved and clear defeat" due to "lack of conviction, lack of consistency, lack of determination," The Commission may discuss potential solutions to improve VfB Stuttgart's performance ahead of their Champions League match against Juventus Turin.

In light of Fabian Wohlgemuth's perspective that VfB's occasionally unstable performance could be attributed to players' participation in national team games, The Commission might explore strategies to better manage player availability and ensure optimal performance following international duty.

Read also: