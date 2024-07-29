Höcke threatens police during election campaign

Nothing New Under the Sun: Björn Höcke Heckled at Event, Threatens to Restrict Protest Rights in Thuringia

Björn Höcke, the AfD's top candidate in Thuringia, was once again met with protests at an event in Saalfeld on Saturday. The party held a "Family Festival" campaign event, while opponents gathered for a "Festival of Democracy." Protesters held a banner reading "Höcke is a Nazi" and whistled loudly as he took the stage to give a speech. Höcke responded with a statement that could be interpreted as a threat against the local police.

A video on X shows Höcke initially asking the police to stop the counter-protest and enforce paragraph 21 of the Assembly Act. "If that doesn't work, I will be at the local police station afterwards, with a thousand people standing behind me," he said, with whistling and booing from the counter-protesters in the background. The clip was shared by the Pirate Party of Saarland, with the comment: "Höcke threatens to storm the local police station. Disgusting."

On the Facebook page of the AfD regional association Saalfeld-Rudolstadt, there is an uncut recording of Höcke's approximately hour-long speech. He first addressed the counter-protest, saying, "I would now like to ask the competent authority and the local police to make the noise in my back stop. Otherwise, not only me, but also most of you, will go to the local police station after this event and file a criminal complaint."

Höcke referred to the counter-protesters as "left-wing lunatics" who have "freedom of the insane." "We will change that in Thuringia when we are in government. In the future, these nuts can still demonstrate, but in accordance with the law and not as they please," he continued. "Sabotaging properly registered demonstrations will no longer be allowed in Thuringia."

Unlike Höcke's portrayal, peaceful counter-protests are covered by the freedom of assembly, even if they cause noise disturbances. Paragraph 21 of the Assembly Act states: "Whoever, with the intention of preventing or disrupting not prohibited assemblies or processions or otherwise hindering their conduct, commits or threatens acts of violence or causes gross disturbances, shall be liable to imprisonment of up to three years or a fine."

Police estimates suggest that around 500 participants were present on each side in Saalfeld. The Thuringia state election is scheduled for September 1st, and the AfD could become the strongest party, according to polls.

