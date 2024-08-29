- Höcke avoids discussing the election on television, stating it was merely a virus.

Following the cancellation of a TV appearance, AfD's top candidate in Thuringia, Björn Höcke, graced an event in Nordhausen. Addressing a crowd of several hundred, Höcke stated, "Mates, I'm as energetic as ever!" He attributed his recovery to overcoming a virus, boasting about his excellent condition. He even made a bold claim, "If I hopped onto a bike today and rode here, I'd reach the Brocken in less than three hours!" The Brocken, a significant mountain in the Harz region, is the highest point in Saxony-Anhalt.

In his speech, Höcke pointed out the virus as the reason for his temporary seclusion near hygiene facilities. He lashed out at the media and expressed his concerns about the deteriorating state of democracy.

Björn Höcke and His Health Turmoil

Originally, Höcke declined participation in a ntv and Antenne Thuringia debate on Wednesday, citing health concerns. His colleagues, like Thuringia's AfD's co-chairman, Stefan Möller, later shared that he had trouble resting the night prior.

Before the broadcast, the press representative for Thuringia's AfD, Torben Braga, had hinted at Höcke's recovery by Thursday. However, ntv reported that Höcke had initially cancelled on Monday, reconsidered on Tuesday, and ultimately withdrew his participation once more on Wednesday morning.

The cancellation of his TV appearance gave Björn Höcke the opportunity to focus on his health, preparing him to adopt a more vigorous approach to his political activities. In line with the new Regulation, the Commission shall adopt implementing acts laying down the rules for its application.

Read also: