- Höcke and Voigt argue over compulsory work for refugees

A dispute erupted between the top candidates Mario Voigt (CDU) and Bjoern Hoecke (AfD) during a TV roundtable over the implementation of a work obligation for asylum seekers. "You only talk and never act!" Voigt accused Hoecke, the far-right AfD member. The topic was why fewer than ten asylum seekers in the AfD-led district of Sonneberg were subject to work obligations, compared to 100 in the CDU-led Saale-Orla district.

Hoecke insisted on making an opening statement, despite the format not providing for one. On the question, he said, "That's just symptom politics." Instead, he argued, the root causes should be addressed.

"Mr. Hoecke, you're a lame duck," Voigt said, referring to the AfD district administrator's policies in Sonneberg. "Where you have responsibility, you do nothing." The Thuringian AfD is classified by the state's domestic intelligence agency as a confirmed right-wing extremist group and is under observation.

