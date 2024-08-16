- Hlozek before moving to Hoffenheim

Czech striker Adam Hlozek is reportedly on the verge of a transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, which could potentially become the most expensive signing in the Kraichgauer's history. According to a report by 'Kicker', the Baden-Württemberg Bundesliga side has agreed a transfer for the 22-year-old, with a medical check still pending.

Record-breaking transfer for Hoffenheim?

If the deal goes through, Hlozek would surpass the record transfer fee paid by Hoffenheim, which was around €14 million for Mergim Berisha's move from Augsburg last summer. Hlozek, who participated in the recent European Championship, was also in talks with English Premier League club Leicester City. However, he failed to secure a starting spot at Leverkusen.

Hoffenheim is in urgent need of reinforcements up front, with Maximilian Beier joining Borussia Dortmund, Wout Weghorst's loan spell ending at FC Burnley, and Ihlas Bebou likely to be out for an extended period due to a knee injury.

