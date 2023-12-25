Bundesliga - Hitzlsperger: Stuttgart in the top 5 at the end of the season

Former Stuttgart professional Thomas Hitzlsperger believes that VfB will finish the season in the top five of the Bundesliga. "Of course, you have to wait and see the consequences of the Africa and Asian Cups, but the team is on such a run and has such quality of play that it will be enough for a place in the top five," said Hitzlsperger in an interview with the news portal "t-online". The team is brimming with self-confidence and "we can only hope that they are spared injuries".

Following the end of his career, Hitzlsperger, who won the German championship with VfB in 2007, held various positions at the Swabians from 2016 to 2022. The relationship with the club was good despite internal discrepancies at the end of his tenure. "It's worth a lot when you leave a club but can still look each other in the eye. It is therefore easy for me to enjoy the club's current success and be happy with the VfB players," said the former midfielder.

Hitzlsperger is hoping for an ongoing dialog between club representatives and fans regarding the investor deal agreed by the German Football League. "I hope that the future partner of the DFL will ultimately have a positive influence on the development of the Bundesliga and that the fans' fears will not become reality. You could feel how strong the protest was. The tension surrounding soccer is enormous. Of course, it's not always easy for club representatives, but the dialog must be maintained," said the 41-year-old.

He is critical of the strain on the professionals. "There are more and more games, plus the bloated Club World Cup is due to take place in the summer of 2025. The workload and pressure on the players is already enormous. Some players play up to 70 games a season every year. That's close to the limit," said the former international. However, he is amazed "that the demand is still unbroken. You can watch a game almost every day and many people do."

Interview t-online

