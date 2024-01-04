Skip to content
Hitzfeld strengthens BVB coach Terzic: Crisis "inexplicable"

Ottmar Hitzfeld once won the Champions League with BVB. He cannot explain why Borussia has now been playing inconsistently for years. In his opinion, it is not the coach's fault.

According to Ottmar Hitzfeld, Borussia Dortmund's poor performances in the Bundesliga are not due to the coaching position. "Dortmund certainly don't have a coaching problem. They have often changed coaches in recent years, but this certain inconsistency has remained," the former BVB coach told the German Press Agency.

That is why the 74-year-old believes that sticking with current BVB coach Edin Terzic is the right decision. "In my opinion, Edin Terzic is doing a very good job. For me, he is also a coach who has a very positive aura on the touchline," said Hitzfeld. "I also like him very much in the interviews, he answers very calmly."

Hitzfeld does not understand why things have gone so well for Borussia in the Champions League so far, but anything but according to plan in the league and DFB Cup. "I can't explain what's happening in Dortmund," said the two-time Champions League winner. "They have very good individual players, they also have good guys in the team. Nevertheless, they always stumble against mediocre teams."

In the top flight, on the other hand, BVB came out on top of what was probably the toughest group and are through to the last 16. "In the Champions League, you're more concentrated, more focused. It obviously suits them better not to be the favorites," Hitzfeld suspects.

