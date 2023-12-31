Bundesliga - Hitzfeld raves about Alonso and Bayer: "A role model"

Ottmar Hitzfeld is full of praise for Xabi Alonso's coaching work at Bayer Leverkusen. "The way Xabi Alonso leads the team, the charisma he has. He remains calm, he is a role model on the touchline for many other coaches. The team plays outstanding soccer," Hitzfeld told the German Press Agency.

"He was a great midfielder himself and you can see that he has transferred his philosophy to the team," Hitzfeld emphasized. The Rhinelanders are the only unbeaten team at the top of the Bundesliga table.

However, former successful coach Hitzfeld remains skeptical as to whether it will actually be enough to win the first German championship in the club's history. "It's a long way to the championship," he said. "They had a good start and they have the substance in the team for it. Now they can play freely, but when it comes to the championship in the end, Bayern usually have more experience and more nerve in the last few games." Munich are first in the table.

Hitzfeld does not believe that another team will intervene in the championship fight. "It will probably be a close duel between Leverkusen and Bayern," he said.

Source: www.stern.de