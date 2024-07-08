Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsPoliceShooting festivalCrimeHitler saluteLower SaxonyGanderkesee

Hitler salute shown at shooting festival - police investigate

A visitor to a shooting festival publicly gives the Hitler salute. When a group of young witnesses report the incident, the situation escalates even further.

 and  Melissa Williams
1 min read
According to the police, the 33-year-old suspect pursued the witnesses together with other men and...
According to the police, the 33-year-old suspect pursued the witnesses together with other men and attacked them. (symbolic picture)

Crime - Hitler salute shown at shooting festival - police investigate

A man displayed the Hitler salute at a shooting festival in Ganderkesee, in the Oldenburg district. The 33-year-old man also gave out national-socialist slogans early on Sunday morning, according to the police. Witnesses observed him and reported the incident to the security personnel on site. After leaving the event, they were followed and attacked by the man and several other men. Two 17-year-olds and a 19-year-old were lightly injured in the altercation.

When witnesses came to help the youths, the attackers fled. However, the 33-year-old man was apprehended by investigators. He is now being investigated for the use of symbols of unconstitutional organizations and the suspicion of aggravated bodily harm.

The police in Lower Saxony are investigating the 33-year-old man for using banned symbols during the shooting festival in Ganderkesee. The festival organizers had to halt the event temporarily due to the commotion caused by the man's Hitler salute and national-socialist slogans. Several attendees expressed concern and disapproval, echoing the lasting impact of such symbolism in post-war Europe.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Demonstratively close Russian-Indian friendship (archive photo)
Politics

Putin receives Modi for tea

Putin wants to play the perfect host for India's head of government and invites him to his residence for a chai. The missile terror in Ukraine should probably be ignored.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public