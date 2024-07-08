Crime - Hitler salute shown at shooting festival - police investigate

A man displayed the Hitler salute at a shooting festival in Ganderkesee, in the Oldenburg district. The 33-year-old man also gave out national-socialist slogans early on Sunday morning, according to the police. Witnesses observed him and reported the incident to the security personnel on site. After leaving the event, they were followed and attacked by the man and several other men. Two 17-year-olds and a 19-year-old were lightly injured in the altercation.

When witnesses came to help the youths, the attackers fled. However, the 33-year-old man was apprehended by investigators. He is now being investigated for the use of symbols of unconstitutional organizations and the suspicion of aggravated bodily harm.

The police in Lower Saxony are investigating the 33-year-old man for using banned symbols during the shooting festival in Ganderkesee. The festival organizers had to halt the event temporarily due to the commotion caused by the man's Hitler salute and national-socialist slogans. Several attendees expressed concern and disapproval, echoing the lasting impact of such symbolism in post-war Europe.

