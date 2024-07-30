- Hitler salute or harmless gesture?

Rumors swirl around Schlager singer Melanie Müller (36) allegedly showing the Hitler salute at a concert in Leipzig. The Leipzig District Court has been looking into this question. The public prosecutor's office had charged the 'Ballermann' singer with using symbols of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations. The incident is said to have occurred during a performance in September 2022. "The defendant shouted 'East, East, East Germany' and raised her hand several times in the Hitler salute," said prosecutor Thomas Schmelzer at the start of the trial at the Leipzig District Court. The 36-year-old, who appeared in a pink outfit with a short skirt and a long pearl necklace, denied the accusation.

Her lawyer, Adrian Stahl, explained that the hand gesture was meant to hype up the audience. She had made the arm movement at many concerts, accompanying the chant: "Zicke Zacke, Zicke Zacke, hoi, hoi, hoi." Numerous right-wing extremist slogans were shouted from the audience. When Melanie Müller noticed this, she immediately stopped the concert, her defender emphasized.

Moreover, his client has no right-wing sentiments and is apolitical. The former RTL jungle queen had previously stated this on social media. Until a final conviction, Müller is presumed innocent.

The prosecutor emphasized that no right-wing sentiments are attributed to the defendant. However, it is about whether she showed the Hitler salute during the performance on September 17, 2022. For him, it was not a normal or harmless hand movement.

Drugs belonged to a friend

In addition, the former RTL jungle queen has to answer for drug possession, as 0.69 grams of cocaine and an ecstasy tablet were found during a search of her Leipzig apartment.

These did not belong to his client, but to a friend who had visited her shortly before, the defender explained further. She had left her handbag behind. Müller knew nothing about the drugs in it. Müller herself did not want to make a statement. Furthermore, no questions from the court or the public prosecutor's office were allowed.

Trial postponed multiple times due to Müller's illness

The trial had been postponed twice before, after the 'Ballermann' singer had each time presented a medical certificate.

Müller was born in the Saxon town of Oschatz. In 2014, she won the eighth season of 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' and was subsequently seen in numerous TV formats. As a Schlager singer, she performs, among other places, on Mallorca.

Her lawyer explained that since the allegations were made public, Müller has had no more engagements in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. There are only a few isolated performances left on Mallorca.

The 36-year-old did not make a personal statement in the proceedings. After the hearing, she left the courtroom with her lawyer through a back door.

Only one witness, who was present at the concert almost two years ago, is scheduled to testify at the next hearing on August 13. Melanie Müller does not have to be present personally on that day. The verdict could also be pronounced on that day, according to the judge.

