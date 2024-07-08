Accidents - Hit by a van: Senior dies in hospital
After being hit by a small truck in Biberach an der Riß, a 82-year-old man died in the hospital. According to the police, the senior succumbed to his severe injuries on Saturday.
The man was hit by a small truck on Friday, while a 55-year-old was delivering packages with it. The man is said to have seen the senior while reversing in a passage. According to police reports, the senior was hit by the small truck and thrown onto the street. The paramedics brought him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigations began immediately.
