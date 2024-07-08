Accidents - Hit by a van: Senior dies in hospital

After being hit by a small truck in Biberach an der Riß, a 82-year-old man died in the hospital. According to the police, the senior succumbed to his severe injuries on Saturday.

The man was hit by a small truck on Friday, while a 55-year-old was delivering packages with it. The man is said to have seen the senior while reversing in a passage. According to police reports, the senior was hit by the small truck and thrown onto the street. The paramedics brought him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigations began immediately.

In Biberach an der Riß, where the accident took place, the police are conducting a thorough investigation in the state of Baden-Württemberg. Due to the accident in traffic, the city of Biberach an der Riß experienced an increased presence of emergency vehicles and authorities, including the police. Despite efforts by the transporter to prevent accidents, such as the one involving the 82-year-old man, road safety remains a concern in Biberach an der Riß and throughout Baden-Württemberg.

