"Davos 1917" - Historical agent series with top stars

The setting for the six-part historical TV series"Davos 1917" is a sanatorium in the snow-covered Swiss Alps during the First World War (1914-1918). International spa guests, decision-makers, but also many spies gather at the remote location. When the daughter of the house, Swiss nurse Johanna Gabathuler (Dominique Devenport, born 1996), returns heavily pregnant from her Red Cross mission at the front, her illegitimate daughter is taken away from her while she is still in the delivery room. Instead, she is supposed to marry an influential politician in order to save the financially ailing "Cronwald" spa. A supposed spa guest, Countess Ilse von Hausner (Jeanette Hain, 54), takes advantage of Johanna's hopeless situation. She turns out to be an agent for the German secret service and recruits Johanna...

So much for the first episode, which will be broadcast together with episodes two and three this Wednesday (December 20) at 8:15 p.m. on Ersten.

What happens next?

As the story progresses, which according to the intro is "inspired by true events", Johanna develops into an important player in the espionage network in the midst of a patriarchal world. In order to win back her daughter, she gets involved in the dangerous game - and suddenly becomes the decisive tip of the scales...

Episodes four to six will also be shown in prime time on Thursday (21.12.).

Who is involved?

The exciting plot is brought to life by a fabulous ensemble. First and foremost is Dominique Devenport as Johanna. The Swiss-American actress has already shone as the leading actress in the RTL series "Sisi" (2021-2022). The reward for her efforts: nominations for the Romy, the German Television Award and the Jupiter Award.

Munich actress Jeanette Hain plays the opaque Countess Ilse von Hausner. On Boxing Day, the busy Grimme Award winner also plays the lead role in the episode of "Tatort: Kontrollverlust" (26.12., 20:15, das Erste). TV and film highlights such as "Luden" (2023), "Herzogpark" (2022), "Der Palast" (2021), "Lindenberg! Mach dein Ding" (2020), "Werk ohne Autor" (2018) or "Winterkartoffelknödel" (2014) can be found in her filmography.

Other well-known faces in "Davos 1917" include David Kross (33, "Krabat", "The Reader", "The King's Man") as Dr. Mangold, Sunnyi Melles (65, "Tatort: Mord unter Misteln") as Olga Belova, Cornelius Obonya (54, "Tatort: Unten im Tal") as General Taylor and Stipe Erceg (49, "Honigfrauen", "Blaubeerblau") as the unscrupulous Franz.

