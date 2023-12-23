Charlie Sheen - His attacker was arrested

Charlie Sheen (58) had an unpleasant encounter right outside his front door: the police were called to his home in Los Angeles last Wednesday by the actor after a woman allegedly tried to break into his house and attack him. This was reported by "TMZ" and "People", among others.

The "Two and a Half Men" star reportedly opened the door after hearing a knock. The 47-year-old woman, said to be Sheen's neighbor, attacked the actor and went back into her own house. She was subsequently taken into police custody and now faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and burglary. Sheen is said to have received medical attention but was not taken to hospital.

Apparently Sheen has had problems with the woman before, who is said to have recently spread some kind of sticky liquid on his car. After an argument between the two, the woman is said to have dumped trash on Sheen's doorstep the day before the attack.

Return to the public eye

It was recently announced that Sheen is pushing back into the limelight. The actor made this clear in an interview with "People" magazine. He is "absolutely ready" for new roles: "For the longest time, I had the best reputation at work. I was the first to come and the last to go." He is really looking forward to being that guy again. Sheen has already landed his first small part. He can be seen in two episodes of the Chuck Lorre comedy series "How to Be a Bookie", as was announced at the beginning of September.

Although he almost completely withdrew from the public eye many years ago and fought against his alcohol and drug addiction, he knows that it is not in his hands whether his comeback will work out in the end, Sheen explained. "All I can control is my reaction to things, which is a daily struggle in and of itself." That's why he doesn't develop "wild fantasies" about where the future will take him: "I just live in this moment, in this experience, and if it turns into another opportunity, that's great." And if not? "Then maybe I'll go out and create the next opportunity."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de