"North by northwest" - Hinnerk Schönemann investigates in Schwanitz again. Where is the village actually located?

A pub with a boarding house, a mortician, a veterinary practice, a small police station and lots of farms: when you see Schwanitz, the place where the successful ARD series "Nord bei Nordwest" is set, you get the feeling of a certain North German idyll - if it weren't for all the crime. At the start of the new season this Thursday, felons will once again find their way to the small community. The episodes regularly attract several million viewers - and many ask themselves where exactly Schwanitz is located.

The answer is relatively simple, because Schwanitz doesn't actually exist and is a purely fictional place that was invented for the series. The small community is made up of several locations that are regularly visited for filming. For example, part of the series is filmed on Fehmarn, where Hauke Jacobs'(Hinnerk Schönemann) houseboat is moored in Orth. Petersdorf, the Wulfener Hals and Flügger Strand campsites and Püttsee are also filming locations on Fehmarn. Travemünde near Lübeck and Priwall, a peninsula opposite Travemünde, will also be filmed.

"North by Northwest": Filming takes place throughout northern Germany

Filming is not limited to the Baltic Sea island and Lübeck, however, but takes place throughout northern Germany. One of the regular filming locations is Vier- und Marschlande in the Hamburg district of Bergedorf. The cemetery and Schwanitz police station, where Hannah Wagner (Jana Klinge) and Hauke Jacobs focus their investigations, are located in the Altengamme district. Just a few kilometers away in Neuengamme is the veterinary practice where Jacobs and Jule Christiansen (Marleen Lohse) look after the animals. Individual streets and houses from Neuengamme can also be seen in the series.

There are other filming locations in the wider Hamburg area. Schwanitz's "Pension Ahab" is located in Geesthacht. The backdrop for this is the "Zur Post" hotel, which was used for the last time during filming in 2022. The new operator wants to reopen the hotel in the former post office. "It could become something nice again for Geesthacht. It's stupid for Schwanitz," Hinnerk Schönemann told the Hamburger Abendblatt newspaper. A new location for the Schwanitz guesthouse has not yet been found, the NDR announced when asked.

Filming also took place in Ahrensburg last year. Filming was moved to the small town in Schleswig-Holstein for the episode "Kobold Nr. 4", which is not expected to air until 2024. It was almost a home game for Marleen Lohse, as the leading actress grew up in neighboring Hoisdorf and went to school in Ahrensburg.

Sources: NDR, Hamburger Abendblatt, Fehmarn 24

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de