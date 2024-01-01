Fire department operation - Hindu temple in Essen burns on New Year's Eve

A Hindu temple in Essen caught fire on New Year's Eve. According to the fire department, there were no injuries. The fire department arrived in the eastern district in the early hours of the morning. The fire had already spread from the first floor of the building to the second floor. 40 firefighters were deployed.

Whether a New Year's Eve rocket was the cause of the fire could not yet be determined, according to the fire department. There were no people in the building, which was also completely locked. The police are investigating the cause.

