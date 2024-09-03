- "Hiltrop, the shooter, claims another Paralympic gold medal under the moniker 'Hammerly'"

Chance of a Lifetime Secures Third Gold for Germany

Natascha Hiltrop made her mark at the Paralympics in France, claiming the first place in the shooting event with her small-bore rifle. This is the third gold medal for Germany's team in the games. At 32 years old, Hiltrop from Bonn edged out Slovakia's Veronica Vadovicova by a narrow margin. "I'm drained, yet unbelievably happy and relieved," Hiltrop said.

Hiltrop had secured gold three years earlier in Tokyo, but this time it was with the air rifle. She started sixth after the qualifiers in Châteauroux but maintained a lead throughout the final until she slipped behind Vadovicova. However, the Slovakian faltered, and Hiltrop seized the opportunity to overtake her with her final shot. National coach Rudi Krenn was ecstatic, exclaiming, "What happened today is nothing short of miraculous."

Germany's Veteran Para-athlete Falls Short of the Podium

Germany's oldest Para-athlete, Heidemarie Dresing, came painfully close to a medal in the opening event of the dressage competition. At 69 years old, Dresing finished fourth in class II, missing out on the bronze by just 0.311%.

"I'm a tad disappointed, but I'm also proud of what I've achieved at my age," Dresing stated. "The crowd was overwhelmingly loud, and Dooloop didn't quite take to the practice arena, always distracted and on edge."

Wheelchair Basketball Team Sails to Semifinals

Germany's wheelchair basketball team is aiming for its first medal since 1992. Coach Michael Engel's team defeated Spain 57:49 (26:19) and will face off in the semifinals on Thursday. Thomas Boehme shone with 26 points and 15 rebounds. "Absolutely outstanding. Defensively, we performed impeccably against one of the best offensive teams in the world," Engel praised.

Table tennis player Thomas Schmidberger has already clinched the next medal. With a 3:0 victory against Frenchman Florian Merrien, Schmidberger from Borussia Düsseldorf not only advanced to the semifinals but is guaranteed at least a bronze medal. "I'm raring to go for Thursday. I think I'm unbeatable," Schmidberger said proudly. Schmidberger had also secured silver in the doubles with Valentin Baus.

Sitting Volleyball Team Faces Bosnia in the Semifinals

Germany's sitting volleyball team suffered a setback in their final group match against gold contender Iran, losing 0:3 in three sets. "Iran is in a league of its own. Morteza is just a single piece of the puzzle," national coach Christoph Herzog remarked.

Germany's semifinal opponent on Thursday will be Bosnia and Herzegovina. "This is the most significant match in years. We know we can beat them," Herzog declared confidently. "All in for Bosnia."

