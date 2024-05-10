Hilton and Richie long for a repeat experience.

"The Simple Life" with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie was a massive hit, not only in the early 2000s but also still a beloved show today. It's been 17 years since the series wrapped up, but it seems like the two It-girls may be working together again.

Back in 2003-2007, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, then young, high-society stars, decided to experience the world of 'normal' people who don't live a life of luxury like them through their reality show. They swapped their designer clothes for wellies and aprons, much to the delight of their fans. Across five seasons, they tackled farm work and struggled to make ends meet in the US with no money. The show was hugely successful, except for the last season, and is even called the "mother of reality shows."

"Page Six" recently revealed that Hilton (43) and Richie (42) are set to return to our screens soon for a new project. While the details are scarce, "TMZ" reported earlier that they're planning something together, and contracts have been signed. However, the show won't be a direct spinoff of "The Simple Life" - it'll have a new name. Filming is yet to begin.

Best friends from childhood

Hilton and Richie haven't officially confirmed their reality show revival yet, but she recently posted a collage of photos with Richie on Instagram, including some from their time on "The Simple Life." They've been best friends since childhood.

Nicole Richie is married to Joel Madden, the singer of the US punk band Good Charlotte, since 2010. The couple have two kids. Paris Hilton married Carter Reum in 2021, and their family is now complete with the addition of son Phoenix and daughter London.

