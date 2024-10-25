Hillary Clinton asserts that Trump has become even more unbalanced and unpredictable than during the 2016 election.

"I believe he's more unbalanced, more erratic," the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee told CNN's Kaitlan Collins during 'The Source.' "You can see that in his rallies and his jumbled speeches where one idea flows into another."

Clinton, who made history as the first female major-party nominee, also compared her 2016 campaign to Kamala Harris' current bid, stating that the vice president is highlighting the threat Trump poses to the country.

"I think she's running her campaign based on the lessons we've learned over the past eight years — first and foremost, how perilous Donald Trump can be. That wasn't as obvious back in 2016, but it's crystal clear now," Clinton stated. "Her warnings, not just from Democrats like President Obama, but from people who've seen him up close, are screaming it out to us as loudly as they can."

Clinton: Harris doesn't have Comey on standby to undermine her

Clinton's statements on 'The Source' came shortly after Trump's former chief of staff, retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, labeled the ex-president as a "fascist" in recent interviews.

Kelly, who served as Trump's chief of staff from 2017 to 2019, also shared with the New York Times that Trump preferred the 'dictator' approach to governance and confirmed to The Atlantic that Trump had expressed envy for Adolf Hitler's Deference from his military leaders during World War II.

Trump dismissed the accusations on Thursday, denying that he had desired 'Hitler's generals' and attacking The Atlantic for fabricating stories.

"No, I never said that. I wouldn't say that. It's a failing magazine that spreads lies. They did it before the election," Trump said.

During Wednesday's CNN town hall with Harris, the vice president agreed that Trump could be classified as a fascist and warned about his attempt to utilize the Justice Department to target opponents and past allies if re-elected.

Clinton concurred with Kelly and Harris, asserting that Trump fit the definition of a fascist and urged people to acknowledge the risk he poses to the nation.

"Those who don't want to acknowledge this should open their eyes to the danger that this man poses to our country," Clinton said.

When asked about advice for Harris to avoid a 2016 repeat, Clinton humorously recalled the politically harmful FBI investigation that then-FBI Director James Comey reopened close to the election.

"Well, first of all, I don't think she's got Jim Comey ready to undermine her, which is good and something I'm grateful for," Clinton said.

